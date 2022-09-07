GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls were targeted by scammers recently.
NorthWestern Energy (NWE) says on Sept. 6 at Sept. 7, scammers called customers in the Great Falls area, threatening to disconnect services unless they make a payment immediately.
Customer service staff with NWE talked to multiple customers about the calls.
NWE says energy company personnel will never threaten customers, and that they send multiple disconnection notices before service is shut off and offers bill payment options.
If you receive a call like this, you are asked to not engage and to hang up.
You can find more information and report a scam on NWE’s website here.
