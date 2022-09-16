LINCOLN, Mont. - This weekend (September 16-17), the Scapegoat Wilderness is celebrating it's 50 year anniversary.
The Scapegoat Wilderness was the first community-led wilderness initiative in the country.
Residents of Lincoln, Montana are holding a family friendly celebration to celebrate the Scapegoat Wilderness and highlight a new land management proposal.
They are advocating to conserve it's nearby public lands, including expanding the Scapegoat's southern boundary.
According to the Wilderness Society, Lincoln is reliant on it's public lands now just like they were 5 decades ago.
Today, the Scapegoat Wilderness comprises 240,000 acres at the southern end of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.
The new proposal is called The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal and it provides permanent access to the Copper Bowls snowmobile area, completes a new trail loop for motorized recreation and mountain biking, designates Nevada Mountain as wilderness, expands the Scapegoat, and provides the U.S. Forest Service with tools to help protect Lincoln from severe wildfire.
The Scapegoat Wilderness 50th Anniversary Celebration starts Friday at 6:00 p.m., with a storytelling event featuring Jack Gladstone.
Events continue all-day Saturday at Hooper Park in Lincoln and include exhibits, science talks, live music by the Copper Queen and Hillfork Noir, a film premiere, food, beer garden, as well as organized group hikes in and around the area.
