GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several schools and even some individuals in Great Falls were recognized with the Purple Star Award for their extraordinary commitment to supporting military students and their families.
Qualifying schools meet specific designation criteria and be given support through the state and national Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission to continue the strong support of military-connected students and families.
The following are Montana’s 2022 - 2023 Purple Star School Awardees:
- Montana School for the Deaf and Blind ~ (Paul Furthmyre)
- Great Falls High School - Great Falls Public Schools (Geoff Habel)
- Chief Joseph Elementary School - Great Falls Public Schools (Brian Miller)
- Meadowlark Elementary School - Great Falls Public Schools (Teresa Sprague)
- Early Learning Family Center - Great Falls Public Schools (Colette Getten)
This year, Montana Purple Star Champions were also recognized for the second year in a row.
The following individuals were recognized as the 2022- 2023 Purple Star Champion Awardees:
- Brian Holbein, Lt. Col (R) JROTC Teacher at Great Falls High School
- Michael Wonch, MSgt (R) JROTC Teacher at Great Falls High School
- Col Christopher Karns, Mission Support Group Commander, Malmstrom AFB
