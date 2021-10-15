GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) and the local police department are reaching out to the community after threats were made to at least one middle school earlier this month.
Most recently, threats were made against East Middle School in early October.
To date, two students have been charged with disorderly conduct after police say they found enough evidence to show one student made a threat to another.
Just to be safe, the school district and the police department implemented safety measures at East Middle School the next day.
Superintendent Tom Moore and Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) officer Rob Beall took to social media to try and reassure the community they're keeping your students safe.
One of the biggest things they are doing to keep your kid safe in school is containing any threat quickly, whether that's made in person or via social media.
But if they can't do that immediately, their next step is to contain the school setting from the threat.
"Things like a shelter in place or lockdowns. If we can't immediately contain the source of the threat then we have to contain the school from that threat. That is a very quick decision,” said Sgt. Beall.
GFPS says while they do monitor social media, it's the community that really helps bring things to their attention.
"A lot of times we'll get information from parents who call up to the school administration or to the SRO and say 'hey I saw this on my kid’s social media and I'm real concerned about this can you look into it?' And a lot of times those tips helped us track down some real plausible threats,” said Moore.
Of course, the goal is to get information out to everyone as quickly as possible, but they won't put out information until they know it's 100% accurate.
So, at the end of the day, the message remains, they're doing their best to keep your students safe at school and they're hoping you will do the same at home.