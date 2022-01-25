GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This week is the 12th annual National School Choice Week.
In the Treasure State, schools have organized 59 events and activities.
All children learn differently, and schools around the Electric City are using this week to equip parents with access to information to make the best decision for their education - it doesn't matter if they're going into kindergarten or their senior year.
"You know what's best for your child. So you need to do the investigation as a parent to see what it is or who it is that would be your best partner for your child in terms of where you're trying to take your child," said David Culpepper, head of school for Foothills Community Christian School.
In the Electric City, there are roughly 11,993 school aged kids.
The Great Falls Public School District reports 10,160 students enrolled.
Which means there are an estimated 1,833 students in private schools or home schooled.
"I think a lot of times parents default to what they grew up with just because that's the only option they're aware of," said Culpepper.
Schools are participating in National School Choice Week so they have options.
Foothills Community Christian School is hosting a few different events:
On Tuesday, January 25, there is a Foothills Falcon Basketball night and ‘Crosstown’ game with Great Falls Homeschool.
This is clash between two Montana Christian Athletic Association (MCAA) conference basketball teams and features the top ranked boy’s team in the Conference (FCCS) and the top ranked girls team (GFHS).
JV boys will begin at 4:30pm followed by varsity girls at 6:00pm and varsity boys action at 7:30.
All games will be played at the MSDB gym located at 3911 Central Ave., and fans are encouraged to check out MCAA athletics and come dressed in their spirit colors to support the teams!
On Wednesday, January 26, there will be a Foothills all-school chapel service beginning at 12:42pm in the Foothills chapel.
Students in grades K-12 will share in a time of student led worship and families and community members are welcome to join.
On Thursday, January 27, there is a Great Falls Chamber Business After Hours event at Foothills from 4pm-6pm.
Following that event, Foothills is hosting their annual School Choice Week LEARN Night Open House from 6pm-7:30pm.
Prospective families as well as interested community members and others are invited to learn more about the Foothills choice.
Students, staff and teachers will be available to share about the school, Christ-centered education, and the value of school choice in our community.
Interested parties are encouraged to RSVP, to do that, you can click here.
"We participate because our basic assumption is that parents are the ones accountable for their child's education. So, we want to be able to celebrate the fact that parents can be the one to chose and we want them to know we support that choice," said said Culpepper.
In Montana, parents have the option of tradition public schools, Magnet public schools, private schools, and home education.
"Schools come with a world view that they do teach your child whether by default or by design. So, you need to know what kind of person, what kind of character, what kind of ethics you want your child exposed to and want your child to learn," said Culpepper.
Right now is the time to start thinking about the fall because enrollment typically starts in March.
"Because of the Pandemic and other things, our school grew over 40%. We normally run about 150-160, we're over 200 right now. We actually had classes that we had to deny admission to people when they showed up when school started the week before. We were already full in some classes. We're not the only private school like that in town. So, if you're really wanting to look at what that option is and you desire to want to do that option, you really kind of make decisions this spring," said Culpepper.
Whether it's faith based, schools that focus on sports, academics, or the arts - parents get the final say.
"When you're looking at the long picture, you get to chose the partner you're going to have in that endeavor," said Culpepper.
National School Choice Week was founded in 2011 and is a week dedicated to recognition of all K-12 options including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online academies, and homeschooling.
One of the biggest events in Montana will be a courthouse rally on Friday, January 28 in Billings.
