GREAT FALLS- It's the start of the second semester for most schools around the treasure state.
We spoke with the superintendent of Centerville Public Schools, John McGee, and he said he's proud of his students and staff and they will be keeping all protocols in place from the first semester to keep their doors open.
"When we have the kids in the building I call them the lifeblood of our building. They're our pulse. And so, social and emotionally it's good to have the kids here and have the staff in the building," said McGee
McGee says this year they have gone through about double the amount of cleaning supplies than normal. But it's worth it being able to stay open.
"You know, we're working on our social distancing, working on making sure that the building is clean and sanitized, we have spit shields up in every classroom," said McGee
One way they are maintaining social distancing is through 'satellite kitchens' - converting multiple areas around the school into cafeterias for students.
"The whole idea is, we don't want to shut the doors. Remote learning, although we've found it to be a lot more effective this year than last year, still doesn't meet near the criteria that in-house learning does... And so we're going to do what we can to stay open," said McGee.
While they did have a few weeks of strict remote learning due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, he says everyone is eager to continue in person learning.
"And so, as long as we have kids in the building, we're going to be doing great. The staff is a lot happier when they're around and it just makes life a lot easier to keep the doors of the building open. And so, if that means we have to wear a face mask or if that means we have to social distance a little bit - it's the price we pay but we're willing to do it because we care enough to get a good education," said McGee
We also reached out to the Great Falls Public School District and they said while the semester was challenging, it's pushing them to be more creative with new ways to reach students quickly.
"We are far from perfect, but I am proud of everyone for the hard work they are doing. There is a whole new layer to education," said Heather Hoyer, assistant superintendent of secondary schools.
GFPS says there will be no changes in their protocols entering the second semester.
"Communication between families and school staff was vital to the success of the individual students. We have become much more flexible and responsive to individual needs. Having students with IEP's have a pivot plan that allows for teams to plan for moving to remote learning, or back to face to face or a hybrid of both has helped with this process. Data collection and individual students' needs really drive our daily focus. We will continue to get better daily and keep our eye on the goal, which is success and academic growth for all students," said Lance Boyd, director of student services with GFPS.