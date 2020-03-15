BOX ELDER- Schools in Box Elder are closed indefinitely according to a release from Box Elder Public Schools superintendent Jeremy MacDonald.
During an emergency school meeting Saturday, March 14 the Box Elder School Board unanimously passed an indefinite school closure.
The release says the primary concern of the Board and administration is the safety of their students, staff and community.
Box Elder Public Schools’ Food Service, Transportation and additional staff will continue to provide two meals a day to students via designated delivery points.
All staff has been approved for two weeks of Emergency Leave.
Box Elder School staff will begin planning how educational service will look for students on Monday.
According to the release, Box Elder Public Schools are taking informed action to prevent the spread in the local region.
Health care facilities are expecting to be impacted and the release says they are working to support their efforts.
If you have any questions, the release says they should be directed to Superintendent MacDonald.