WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Science and History Week is back with a live webinar from Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park.

Since 2004, Parks Canada and the National Park Service have hosted an annual Science and History Day together.

Change came to the event in the form of an online webinar series due to the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020, however, it saw success, with participants joining worldwide.

You can connect with park scientists as they highlight current natural and cultural research topics related to Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park and World Heritage Site.

A release from Glacier National Park says each presentation will give a unique look at partnerships, insights and latest findings.

Each presentation will be offered at noon MDT on the Teams Webinar platform.

You can register for presentations by filling out the online registration forms on the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center website.

The following is a snapshot of featured presenters and topics:

Monday, September 26th

The Montana Memory Project: Your Online History Research Resource

Jennifer Birnel, Montana Memory Project Director, Montana State Library

Registration link

Tuesday, September 27th

The Half-moon Hairstreak Butterfly Recovery Project in Waterton Lakes

National Park

Dr. James Glasier, Conservation Population Ecologist, Calgary

Registration link

Wednesday, September 28th

Grizzly Bear Use of Army Cutworm Moth Aggregations

Dr. Erik Peterson, M.S. Graduate, Washington State University

Registration link

Thursday, September 29th

Digitally Preserving Culturally Modified Trees at Kootenai Brown’s Homestead

Dr. Peter Dawson, Department of Anthropology and Archaeology Head, University of Calgary

Edwin Knox, retired Parks Canada Cultural Resource Management Program Lead, Waterton Lakes National Park

Registration link

For more information, you can contact the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center, Glacier National Park at 406.888.7822, or by email.

