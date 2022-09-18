WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Science and History Week is back with a live webinar from Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park.
Since 2004, Parks Canada and the National Park Service have hosted an annual Science and History Day together.
Change came to the event in the form of an online webinar series due to the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020, however, it saw success, with participants joining worldwide.
You can connect with park scientists as they highlight current natural and cultural research topics related to Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park and World Heritage Site.
A release from Glacier National Park says each presentation will give a unique look at partnerships, insights and latest findings.
Each presentation will be offered at noon MDT on the Teams Webinar platform.
You can register for presentations by filling out the online registration forms on the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center website.
The following is a snapshot of featured presenters and topics:
Monday, September 26th
The Montana Memory Project: Your Online History Research Resource
Jennifer Birnel, Montana Memory Project Director, Montana State Library
Tuesday, September 27th
The Half-moon Hairstreak Butterfly Recovery Project in Waterton Lakes
National Park
Dr. James Glasier, Conservation Population Ecologist, Calgary
Wednesday, September 28th
Grizzly Bear Use of Army Cutworm Moth Aggregations
Dr. Erik Peterson, M.S. Graduate, Washington State University
Thursday, September 29th
Digitally Preserving Culturally Modified Trees at Kootenai Brown’s Homestead
Dr. Peter Dawson, Department of Anthropology and Archaeology Head, University of Calgary
Edwin Knox, retired Parks Canada Cultural Resource Management Program Lead, Waterton Lakes National Park
For more information, you can contact the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center, Glacier National Park at 406.888.7822, or by email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.