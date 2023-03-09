GREAT FALLS — Trent Lane practically erupts with excitement and energy as he talks about the fertilizing power of volcanic ash.
Lane, an eighth-grader at Cascade, was one of more than 200 middle school and high school students presenting projects Thursday at the Great Falls College MSU Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
The ash came from a volcanic eruption about 6,600 years ago that rained down on the land his family now ranches, Lane said.
“I’ve always wanted to do something with (the volcanic ash),” he explained.
So, he set up experiments to test the effectiveness of the ash to fertilize plants, and it came up, well, not exactly roses since he didn’t use roses, but the ash beat every other kind of fertilizer he tried.
While interesting, he noted that it is too hard to extract to be used in large quantities such as the family ranch.
“It would be best to use volcanic ash that just fell (and was on top of the soil),” he explained.
Twin sisters, Brylee and Zoey Wright, sophomores from Simms, tackled a different problem: saddle sores for their rodeo horses.
They wanted to test saddle pads that distribute the weight of saddles to cut down on saddle sores and sore muscles on their horses.
“When (the horses) don’t perform their best, we don’t perform our best,” Brylee said. “You can think of them like shoes for runners.”
The sisters found a generic pad worked better than a well-known brand name pad, which surprised them.
Zoey said the information they gained from the experiment will help them come rodeo season.
The Great Falls College fair is one of three regional science fairs. The top two grand award project winners from the Great Falls College high school fair go on to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, May 13-19.
The top 10% of participants in the middle school fair (grades 6-8) will be nominated to advance to the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge.
The elementary students presented at the college on Tuesday as part of science week at Great Falls College while its students are on spring break.
