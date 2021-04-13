GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The 27th Annual Scouting for Food drive is scheduled for Saturday, April 17.
Boy Scouts of America (BSA) members will pick up donations from residents' front porches. Residents are asked to put donations on their porch by 8 a.m.
The sponsor of this year's Scouting for Food Drive is D.A. Davidson & Co.
The goal this year, according to a release, is 25,000 pounds of food.
Donations will go to the Great Falls Community Food Bank for distribution to residents in need. Suggested items are cereal, canned beans (black and green), soup, pasta, rice, peanut butter and cans of meat, fish, fruit and vegetables. For the volunteers' safety, you are asked to please not donate glass items.
While BSA members do their best to pick up all donations, sometimes one is missed. If a donation is not picked up, residents are asked to take their donations to either the Great Falls Community Food Bank, at 1620 12th Ave. North during normal hours of operation (7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday) or the Boy Scouts Service Center, 820 17th Ave. South (8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) by April 23.
514,633 pounds of food have been donated by Great Falls’ residents to the Scouting for Food Drive in the last twenty-six years.