GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Many people love Halloween for the thrills and scares, and an event going on in Great Falls with a good cause is being the "care" in scare this year.
The event is called Scream at Centene and is a haunted house held in the Centene Stadium with themes, actors, and plenty of scares to go around with about 300 people showing up a night!
On top of a fun haunted house, it is an event to accept and collect canned goods that are to be distributed to local food banks here in the community.
Zac Goraczkowski, a member of the Haunted House Committee for the Bison Booster club who put this all together, spoke of the impact that this has on the community.
“It gets a lot of the canned foods that people have been holding onto; a lot of the canned veggies that they just don’t use very often and gets them into the hands and bellies of people that need it and are hungry," said Goraczkowski.
The event is on its last weekend, with its final day being Halloween, and if you choose to bring a canned food item, you get a discounted price.
The fee to get in is six dollars without a donation, and five dollars with a canned food item and doors are open from 6pm-11pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.