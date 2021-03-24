GREAT FALLS, Mont. – The Great Falls College MSU Dean/CEO search advisory committee has completed its interviews with a strong set of semifinalists and has identified two finalists for the position to replace Dr. Susan J. Wolff, who is retiring June 30, 2021.
Both finalists – Dr. Stephanie Erdmann and Dr. Chato Hazelbaker – have strong ties to Montana. They will interview with a wide range of stakeholder groups and participate in open forums Monday and Tuesday, March 29-30. The process will be held virtually because of COVID-19 protocols. The search advisory committee continues to value public input, and electronic surveys for each candidate will be made available online through the search website at http://www.gfcmsu.edu/ceosearch/).
“We are excited to (virtually) introduce our finalists to everyone at Great Falls College MSU, and to the entire Great Falls community. Drs. Erdmann and Hazelbaker have been selected from an extremely high-quality pool of candidates, and we believe that they both have tremendous potential to serve as the next Dean/CEO of Great Falls College,” said Montana University System Deputy Commissioner Brock Tessman, who is chairing the search advisory committee.
Erdmann, vice president of academic affairs and Rice Lake campus administrator at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, will take part in a public forum (link can be found here https://bit.ly/3diO0FJ) on Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. The survey (https://bit.ly/3rl2WrH) to provide feedback on Erdmann will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and can be found here. Learn more about Erdmann’s professional experience here https://bit.ly/3sli7lQ.
Hazelbaker, vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Carroll College in Helena, will be part of a public forum on Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. that can be found here https://bit.ly/3lLVe8K. The survey (https://bit.ly/31lqkKV) to provide feedback on Hazelbaker will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Learn more about Hazelbaker’s professional experience here (https://bit.ly/31bUzEa).
Erdmann has been with Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College since 2015, serving in various roles from divisional dean of business to dean of academic programs at the Rice Lake Campus until rising to her current role as vice president of academic affairs and Rice Lake campus administrator from 2018 until the present.
She received her bachelor of art in interpersonal communications with a management emphasis from the University of Montana and worked in the Flathead Valley for several years in sales, advertising and marketing and was the articulation coordinator/transfer student coordinator at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.
She has been working in Wisconsin since 2004. She received a master of science degree from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in administrative science with a project management emphasis and a doctorate in business administration management from Northcentral University in Prescott, Arizona. Her dissertation topic was American Indian Entrepreneurs’ Perception of their Success in Establishing Businesses on or near Reservations in Wisconsin.
Hazelbaker has been the vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Carroll College since 2018. In fall 2020, Carroll met its enrollment goal, surpassing the mark of the previous year by 28 percent. He leads 15 staff members responsible for admission, financial aid and marketing.
He has worked at various institutions, including serving as chief communication officer at Clark College, a two-year institution in Vancouver, Washington, from 2013 to 2018. He was also the marketing director at Montana State University-Billings from 2001-2004.
Hazelbaker received a bachelor of arts in English from Rocky Mountain College, master of arts in leadership from Crown College and doctorate of education in organization development from the University of St. Thomas.