BROWNING, Mont. - Search and recovery efforts for 26-year-old Leo Wagner will be scaled back Monday, May 10 according to Incident Commander KWebb Galbreath.

A post on the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command Facebook says Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife will continue to search the area.

Leo was last seen in the Babb/Saint Mary area on April 27, and a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued for him on May 4 which is now expired.

Search and rescue teams along with law enforcement agencies have been assisting with the recovery.

He was last seen around 6:35 pm near West Shore road outside of St. Mary wearing blue jeans, a white undershirt, and a blue plaid short-sleeved button up shirt.

If you have any information on Leo Wagner, you are asked to call Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000 or dial 911.