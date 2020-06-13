UPDATE 06/15/20: Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says they are still searching for the man who reportedly jumped off the Central Ave West Bridge over the weekend. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several agencies, including Great Falls Fire Rescue, were on the scene of a possible river rescue after eyewitnesses say a man jumped off a bridge by the federal courthouse on Saturday.
First responders say the man reportedly swam down the river, before eventually going under.
GFFR Battalion Chief Bob Shupe says the call came in at 4:49 p.m. The man reportedly gave most of his clothes away to pedestrians before jumping. GFFR, the Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Search and Rescue had boats in the water in efforts to find the man.
Despite other reports from kayakers suggesting the man ran off on the bridge, Shupe said he’s certain the man jumped, since the clothes are now with GFPD.
The battalion chief explained that GFFR is moving resources to protect the city after 7:00 p.m., and that Search & Rescue and CCSO will continue search efforts throughout the evening.