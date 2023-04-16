DODSON, Mont. - Search crews are out on Savory Rd. near Dodson for a rescue mission.
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office reports law enforcement and volunteers are in the area conducting a search for a person who was reported missing on Tuesday, April 11.
Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle tells us the missing person’s car was located stuck in the mud in the area on Saturday.
An initial search was launched Saturday, however, crews were unable to locate whoever was driving the car. The search is continuing Sunday.
People are asked to stay out of the area to minimize confusion and to mitigate danger to searching personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.