Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 10 inches over the Little Belt mountains and portions of Judith Basin and Fergus counties south of U.S. 87. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snowfall is primarily expected to affect areas at elevations above 4500 feet, including Kings Hill and Lewistown Divide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&