UPDATE, SEPT. 2:
Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue is helping in the search for Stonehail Moccasin using a remotely operated underwater vehicle to search the river using sonar imaging.
Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick says they appreciate the assistance and are hopeful the ROV will provide valuable information that will help find Stonehail.
People are asked to stay away from the Missouri River between Wolf Point and Bridge Park for the weekend as the ROV does its work.
WOLF POINT, Mont. - An 18-year-old is missing after getting into the Missouri River to help people who were caught by a current.
Around 12:46 am on Saturday, Aug. 26, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fort Peck Tribal Officers were dispatched to the Missouri River just south of the Town of Wolf Point for a missing person.
According to the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, several people at the river saw others who were caught by the current and in distress.
Wolf Point resident Stonehail Moccasin, 18, and another man helped the people out of the water, however, Moccasin was unable to get back to shore and has not been seen since.
A search of the river and the surrounding area was initiated by the sheriff’s office and the Fort Peck Tribes that has used boats, helicopters and airplanes to try and locate Moccasin.
Sheriffs from Valley, Rosebud, Park, Lewis & Clark, Cascade and Stillwater counties have sent or are sending people, search equipment, boats and aircraft to assist in locating Moccasin.
“Our thoughts and our efforts are in support of Stonehail’s family and friends. Any river, but especially the Missouri, presents hidden dangers to the public and to searchers. Strong currents that appear calm, hidden trees, and debris all can create a tragedy in an instant. I am very grateful to our neighbors and other counties for their support,” Roosevelt County Sheriff Frederick said.
