GREAT FALLS- After officials searched a man’s hotel room, they found several thousands of dollars in cash and multiple prepackaged baggies of meth.
Court documents say on February 25 an officer was contacted by a U.S. Marshal who said he arrested Michael Murphy on existing arrest warrants.
Murphy was staying at a hotel in Great Falls when U.S. Marshals were knocking at his door.
Marshalls had to get a key to Murphy’s room after he did not answer, and when the Marshalls entered the room, the officer affidavit says Murphy was pretending to iron his clothes.
Murphy was being supervised by Probation and Parole, court documents saying property in his possession or control being subject to search.
Murphy’s hotel room was searched by officers who found his wallet and a set of car keys for a Ford Taurus along with $2,600 in cash in Murphy’s suitcase.
Officials searched the Taurus and found a lockbox in the trunk containing several prepackaged baggies containing meth, a scale and an additional $1,000 in cash.
The car was taken to a tow yard and another search was made the next day on February 26, yielding more cash and a syringe containing suspected meth.
That same day a housekeeper at the hotel called and reported they found additional prepackaged baggies containing meth in the room Murphy was staying inside a pillowcase on the bed.
Court documents say about 1/4th pound of meth and $3,600 in cash were seized from Murphy.
On February 28 Murphy was interviewed at the Cascade County Detention Center and told an officer he was selling meth to make ends meet and that the money and the car were proceeds from the sales of meth.
Murphy is a level 2 on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool according to court documents.
Michael Jay Murphy has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and two counts of use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture.