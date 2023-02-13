Search underway for 15-year-old reportedly abducted by grandparents

FORT BELKNAP, Mont. - A search is ongoing for a missing 15-year-old boy, Tayler Whiteman.
Taylor was reportedly abducted by his grandparents Norma and Channis Whiteman at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice.
They are driving a silver 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 4 door pickup with Montana license plate HRSES, potentially going to Billings.
According to the MEPA, Tayler is not to have contact with his grandparents.
Taylor is described as 5-foot-9, 155 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a blue wind breaker and gray sweatpants when he was last seen.
Norma, 65, is described as 5-foot-5, 230 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair.
Channis, 69, is described as 5-foot-7, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Belknap Tribal Police at 406 353-2933.
