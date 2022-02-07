Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Liberty, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&