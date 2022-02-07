BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.
Shaelynn LaBuff was last seen at Sophia Boggs residence, according to a Facebook post from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
She was wearing a white Champion brand sweatshirt, according to BLES.
Shaelynn is described as 5-feet, 6-inches; 130-pounds; has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000.
