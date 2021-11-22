...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 112, 114, 115, AND 117...
* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern
Pondera/Liberty, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain
District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and
Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas.
* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS...Fire ignitions could spread rapidly in rangeland
areas where receptive fuels are available.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&