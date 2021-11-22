Brianne Bell
Photo courtesy of Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services/Facebook

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is looking for a missing woman.

Brianne Bell is described as 4-feet, 9-inches; 132-pounds and has black hair.

BLE said she drives a white Chevy Traverse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact BLE at 406-338-4000.

