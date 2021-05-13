The seasonal Chief Mountain, Alberta border crossing (AB Hwy 6) will be remaining closed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, the border crossing would normally open from May 15 to September 30, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will remain suspended until international travel restrictions are lifted.

Those who have a right of entry to Canada or who meet an exemption to the current travel restrictions must seek entry to Canada at an alternate port of entry. Travelers entering Canada are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine or isolation.

If you are in transit to Alaska, you must seek entry at a border crossing designated for that purpose.

“Only Canadian citizens, permanent residents of Canada, and persons registered as an Indian under the Indian Act have a right of entry to Canada,” the release from Canada Border Services Agency reads. “Other travellers – with very limited exceptions – remain prohibited from entering Canada for an optional or discretionary purpose, such as tourism, recreation, or entertainment.”