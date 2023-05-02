Second annual Freezeout Lake cleanup event happening May 7

CHOTEAU, Mont. - The second annual Spent Ammo and Trash Cleanup at Freezout Lake, south of Choteau, will be taking place Sunday, May 7.
The Sun River Watershed Group (SRWG) and the Montana Wildlife Federation (MWF) will be in charge of the clean up event.
“Freezout Lake is so important for waterfowl – we are so lucky that the folks who recreate there and value this resource are willing to come out and help us with the cleanup,“ Tracy Wendt, SRWG Executive Director, said in the release from SRWG. “We have several volunteers signed up already and could definitely use more.”
The release from SRWG said Freezeout Lake sees thousands of snow geese and waterfowl during their migrations with more than 230 bird species reported at the lake.
Additionally, Freezeout Lake is a popular destination for humans, birder-watchers, hunters and other recreationists.
"Locals who recreate at Freezout and representatives from FWP approached SRWG and MWF, alerting the groups to the issue of spent ammunition and trash throughout the trails and lake shore. These two nonprofits banded together to organize a clean up last year that has now become an annual event," SRWG said in its release.
Cleanup volunteers should get to the event at 9 a.m. at the Freezeout FWP Headquarters, and they should wear appropriate clothing based on the unpredictable Montana weather. Volunteers should bring work gloves and buckets if possible.
Organizers will provide trash bags and gloves, Cascade Conservation District and Builders FirstSource is donating buckets.
For more information or to RSVP to volunteer, contact Tracy Wendt at tracy@sunriverwatershed.org.
