Semi spun out, causing partial lane blockage on HWY 200 WB near Lincoln

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
THE BUTTE SILVER BOW LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY HAS REQUESTED A
MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR JAMIE ANN SPURZEM.
JAMIE IS A WHITE 32 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 1, 145 POUNDS, WITH
BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES. JAMIE IS EXPERIENCING A MENTAL HEALTH
CRISIS AND HAS LEFT HER HOME. IT IS UNKNOWN WHERE SHE MIGHT BE
HEADED AT THIS TIME AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER WELFARE. IF YOU
HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON JAMIE'S LOCATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE
BUTTE SILVER BOW LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AT 406-497-1120 OR CALL 9
1 1. THANK YOU.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches at lower elevations, with up to 10 inches mainly in the
mountains.
* WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Isolated tree or power line damage is possible.
Visibility will be poor at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy, wet nature of the snow may cause
damages to power lines and trees or other vegetation that have
fully leafed out.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
&&