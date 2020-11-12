CASCADE- A semi-truck is blocking the Cascade exit on I-15.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the semi-truck is currently being removed.
Anyone driving in the area can expect reduced speeds and single lane traffic.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the incident as a crash, and the cause is currently unknown.
Roads in the area are being reported by the MDT as covered in scattered snow and ice.
CRASH on I-15 AT CASCADE EXIT at milepost 255.0 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) November 13, 2020