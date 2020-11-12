MDT Travel Info
CASCADE- A semi-truck is blocking the Cascade exit on I-15. 

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the semi-truck is currently being removed.

Anyone driving in the area can expect reduced speeds and single lane traffic.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the incident as a crash, and the cause is currently unknown.

Roads in the area are being reported by the MDT as covered in scattered snow and ice.

