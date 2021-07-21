GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A semi-truck on fire is being reported near Pasta Montana in Great Falls.
We have a reporter on the way and will update you with any information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 115, 117, AND 118... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. &&
