HELENA- In a release sent Friday, Senator Jon Tester is demanding transparency from the Indian Health Services.
The release from Tester’s office says the Indian Health Service (IHS) refused to hold themselves accountable by making a public report that details their decades-long mishandling of convicted sex-offender Dr. Stanley Patrick Weber.
Stanley Patrick Weber was recently sentenced to five consecutive life sentences for five aggravated sexual abuse charges on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and was sentenced to 18 years in prison for similar crimes against boys on the Blackfeet Reservation in 2018.
IHS reportedly refused to disclose a report identifying the officials responsible for the mishandling of Dr. Weber’s case according to the release.
Tester wrote a letter to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, saying the lack of transparency demonstrates a complete disregard for the victims of Dr. Weber, their families and the future of the IHS.
The letter goes on to say Weber was allowed to continue working with children by the IHS despite complaints of abuse and that the IHS must be held accountable.
“[T]he findings from the independent investigation will be crucial to ensuring that these crimes never occur again,” the letter reads. “I strongly urge you to release a version of this report to the public.”
A letter signed by Tester and three other U.S. Senators says the Department of Health and Human Services and IHS must uphold their commitment to transparency on the Weber incident and issues of patient abuse.