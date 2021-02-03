Centerville Boys Hoops
HELENA, Mont.- The Montana Senate Education Committee is considering a bill that would allow home- schooled students or kids attending private schools to participate in public school extracurricular activities. For the first time, all students would be able to join teams, clubs, and enjoy after school activities together. 
 
According to the Montana High School Association, if the bill passes, students must be enrolled 20 hours per week at the public school and must regularly attend at least 10 hours per week in order to be eligible. Students must also pass at least four classes. Certain public school districts may require students to pass more classes in order to join teams or clubs. 
 
Senate Bill 157 is sponsored by Republican Senator Steve Hinebauch of Wibaux. The bill would allow home-schooled students to take part in sports, school plays, the marching band, and different clubs and organization with public school students. Allowing more students could be beneficial to smaller Montana towns who struggle to get enough numbers to host these activities in the first place. Boosting participation numbers could field full teams and build programs.
 
The Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee is expected to pass Bill 157 sometime this week, then it would head to the Senate floor. 
 

