Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE HAS UPDATED THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY FOR KORRINE PETERSON, 20 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN FEMALE, 5 FOOT 6 INCHES TALL, AND 180 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR, AND HAZEL EYES. KORRINE CALLED THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE AND REPORTED SHE HAD BEEN KIDNAPPED AND WAS BEING ABUSED BY HER BOYFRIEND, JOHN MONDAY, 34 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 7 INCHES TALL AND 190 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR, AND HAZEL EYES. THEY PINGED HER CELL PHONE IN THE POLSON AREA, THEN IT WAS POWERED OFF. THEY ARE IN A GRAY 2012 JEEP LIBERTY. LAST LOCATION WAS ON HIGHWAY 200, POSSIBLY HEADED FOR HIGHWAY 135 SOUTH. IT IS BELIEVED THEY ARE HEADED BACK TO THE SPOKANE WASHINGTON AREA. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF KORRINE OR JOHN PLEASE CALL THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF AT (406) 883-7301, OR CALL 9 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible at lower elevations, with 4 to 8 inches possible at higher elevations and the northern slopes and foothills of mountain ranges. Snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches possible at Kings Hill Pass. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph with wind chill temperatures falling to as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&