THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 398 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA CHOUTEAU TETON IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA BEAVERHEAD BROADWATER GALLATIN MADISON IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA LEWIS AND CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUGUSTA, BATTLE RIDGE PASS, BELT, BIG HOLE PASS, BIG SANDY, BOZEMAN, BOZEMAN PASS, BYNUM, CARTER, CASCADE, CHIEF JOSEPH PASS, CHOTEAU, DILLON, DUTTON, ENNIS, FAIRFIELD, FLESHER PASS, FORT BENTON, GREAT FALLS, HELENA, HOBSON, KINGS HILL PASS, LINCOLN, MACDONALD PASS, MARTINSDALE, MONIDA PASS, NORRIS HILL, RAYNESFORD, RAYNOLDS PASS, ROGERS PASS, STANFORD, TARGHEE PASS, TOSTON, TOWNSEND, TWIN BRIDGES, VIRGINIA CITY, WEST YELLOWSTONE, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WINSTON, WISDOM, AND WISE RIVER.

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL TETON... WEST CENTRAL CHOUTEAU AND NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 329 PM MDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES EAST OF DUTTON TO 9 MILES SOUTHEAST OF POWER TO NEAR CASCADE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AND HALF INCH HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, CASCADE, BLACK EAGLE, PORTAGE, ULM, MALMSTROM AFB, VAUGHN AND FIRST PEOPLES BUFFALO JUMP STATE PARK. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 250 AND 300. HIGHWAY 87 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 4 AND 19. HIGHWAY 89 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 87 AND 8. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA.