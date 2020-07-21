President Donald Trump is nominating William Perry Pendley as head of the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Senator Jon Tester held a press call today to speak on expediting the confirmation hearing for Pendley.
“Now while I strongly oppose his nomination, i am pushing for the process to move as quickly as possible. So that William Perry Pendley can be held accountable to the American public for his long career of anti-BLM activism.” Said Tester
Pendley was appointed as the de facto acting director at BLM last summer by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.
While Pendley’s leadership is being challenged Bernhardt says in a statement to CNN, Pendley is "doing a great job, including acquiring more than 25,000 acres of public land for expanded recreational access."
Also saying Pendley "has decades of experience in federal land management policy as an attorney."
Collin O’Mara, President and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation disagrees, saying Pendley’s record is long and extreme against public lands.
“These aren’t one off actions; these aren’t one off comments that were made. These are decades of writings, decades of speeches, decades of statements made, even in the last 6 months. He has spent this entire career dedicated to the sell off our public lands.” Said O'Mara
Immediate Past Chairman of the Blackfeet Tribe Harry Barnes echoed O’Mara’s comments this morning
“We have dealt firsthand with Mr. Pendley and it wasn’t pleasant by any stretch of imagination.” Said Barnes
Barnes was doing his best to stop oil drilling near badger-two medicine. After meeting with Pendley and trying to negotiate a settlement. Barnes says, Pendley dug in his heels and didn’t negotiate.
Federal law prohibits acting directors from serving while their nomination is pending. Just yesterday Governor Steve Bullock filed a lawsuit to keep Pendley from continuing to act as interim leader of the BLM while being a nominee for the permanent position.