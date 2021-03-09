GREAT FALLS - The U.S. Senate has passed a $1.9 trillion dollar relief bill and it's on it's way to the house.
On March 9, Senator Jon Tester held a press call with Montana mayors and health care providers to discuss the bill.
On the call was Great Falls mayor Bob Kelly, Sidney mayor Rick Norby, and Vicky Bryd from the Montana Nurses Association.
Kelly says this package will be a direct injection of hope into the treasure state.
"I can tell the local economies in our cities both big and small have been effected in virtually every aspect of community life. This bill is going to help us mitigate the fiscal effected stemming from the pandemic. It provides the proper prescription for what we need today, tomorrow, and further down the road," said Kelly.
This avalanche of federal dollars will be used for more stimulus checks, extending the unemployment insurance, and provides more money for vaccines and COVID-19 testing.
"The vaccines distribution to Montanans is the most immediate and important step to a healthy work force, getting our educators back in school, taking care of our veterans, and also the most vulnerable," said Kelly.
He also says the local government needs the bill to help deal with both the known issues and be prepared for the unknown's that may arise from the pandemic.
$20 million dollars will go toward helping making sure every Montanan can get a vaccine.