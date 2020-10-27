It's full steam ahead for republican senate candidate Steve Daines.
He has already brought in Vice President Mike Pence, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and tonight another high profile guest - Florida Senator Marco Rubio.
Rubio chairs the intelligence committee and with an all mail-in ballot talks of voter fraud, Russian hacking, and even the legitimacy of the election all together continue to circle around.
Montana Right Now asked Senator Rubio if Montana's should be concerned about the integrity of this vote.
“We’re going to have like we’ve had for over 200 years, an election, it’s going to be legitimate it’s just going to take a little longer in some states. Because of the number of people voting and the ways in which they’re voting. But I have no doubt that the voter count will be accurate. And that’s why it’s so important everybody turn out and vote," said Rubio.
Daines and Rubio say regardless of how you're voting, whether it's in person or by mail, the biggest concern is making sure you do vote.
Which is the same thing Daines' opponent agrees with. Governor Steve Bullock spent the last few days touring the state on a 'Drive Out the Vote' mission.
According to the Associated Press, as of October 26, over 50% of mail-in ballots have been received in the Treasure State.
There is still time to get your ballot in the mail. Officials suggest getting your ballot in the mail by October 29 or you can turn it in at a polling place on November 3, 2020.