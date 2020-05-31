GREAT FALLS - In our continuing coverage of graduations in the Electric City, community members headed on over to a football field Sunday morning, commemorating graduating seniors from a local Roman catholic high school.
Cloudy skies and breezy winds weren’t enough to wipe the joy from seniors faces at Great Falls Central Catholic High. Teachers called them to the stage to get their diplomas, and one by one they made their next steps from teenage student, to adulthood.
Small groups of families watched proudly from the field, while sitting spaced apart in areas marked with white paint as the school’s way of practicing social distancing for the event.
While the outdoor ceremony lasted half as long as those in past years, one sophomore from the crowd said it was just as special.
”[The ceremony] was amazing, it’s such a good representation of how our faculty and staff is able to put something together in such a hard time and be able to make it as memorable and amazing as they usually are,” said Shayna Erickson, a fellow student at Great Falls Central Catholic High.
Once every senior crossed the stage and got their diplomas, they threw their graduation caps in the air, before driving in their very own car parade as loved ones cheered them on from the sidewalk.
If you missed the ceremony’s live stream and want to watch it, you can do so on one of MontanaRightNow’s Facebook pages.