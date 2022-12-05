GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As Christmas time nears, it's a tradition for kids to meet Santa Claus and tell him what they want for Christmas.
But mall's can be loud and overwhelming for many kids on the spectrum; that's why Alluvion Health offered a 'Sensory Santa' event this weekend.
Alluvion Health says they've been working to bring more autism-friendly services to the community and this event allowed kids to meet Santa in a calm, sensory-friendly environment.
Not only did they get to meet Santa, they also got a free photo and present from him as well.
Even though he's very busy this time of year, we had a chance to talk to Santa about what it was like for him to bring Christmas to this incredible group of kiddos.
"It fills my heart and it helps keep the magic in kids lives and keeps them believing. Because Santa is what you make him... Again, it just fills your heart and makes it special for them every day, every night," said Santa.
While there are no other Sensory Santa events planned this year, Alluvion hopes to bring it back again next year for the kids.
