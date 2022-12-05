Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph adjacent to terrain. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&