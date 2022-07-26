GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Today, July 26, 2022, nearly 3 years after the death of 5-year-old Tony Renova, were those involved with his death sentenced.
Stephanie Byington, Emilio Renova, and Rasco Birdtail were all in court today for their sentence hearing.
It was an emotional day as Byington's sister and father both spoke to the courtroom.
"In the last 2-and-a-half years since this has happened in November 2019, I've cried and been angry every day. Not a day goes by that I don't think about my grandson and what was done to him," said Quincy Bad Moccasin Senior.
Emilio Renova was sentenced to 100 years at the Montana State Prison with no parole eligibility.
Stephanie Byington was sentenced to 100 years with no parole eligibility for the first 30 years for count one, accountability to deliberate homicide.
On count two, criminal child endangerment, she got an additional 10 years at the Montana State Women's Prison with no parole eligibility; these sentences are consecutive.
Rasco Birdtail was sentenced to 5 years at the Montana State Prison and on count two, 10 years. He is eligible for parole and these sentences are also running consecutively.
"When a sentence is run consecutively, it means you have to serve one sentence and then serve the other sentence," said Cascade County Josh Racki.
Judge Elizabeth Best was the judge handling the sentence hearing and says no one has been untouched by this case, including the community.
"I have concluded that in this case we have 3 people here who in their own ways made the very short life of a child into a life of misery, worse some might think than death itself," said Judge Best.
As Montana Right Now looked into the crowd that gathered in the court room, you could see not only community members who were effected by Tony's death, but also law enforcement officers that served on the case.
"We're sad about what happened but we're happy with the outcome that the offenders were held accountable," said Racki.
