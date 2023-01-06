Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow and freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch, with additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Cascade County below 5000ft and Hill County. * WHEN...Until Noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&