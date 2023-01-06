GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The three teens charged in connection with starting the Gibson Flats Fire in December of 2021 were scheduled for their sentencing hearing in court today.
Cascade County Attorney, Josh Racki, confirms the sentencing was continued after some of the defense attorneys wanted to take a closer look at the restitution requests.
GREAT FALLs, Mont. (September 22, 2022) - The three teens involved in the Gibson Flats Fire went to court and pleaded guilty for their charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.