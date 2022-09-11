GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For many of our men and women in uniform, the events of September 11, 2001 changed their lives forever; and every person has a different story or memory when it comes to those tragic events.
Assistant Fire Chief at Malmstrom Air Force Base, MSgt William Strauss, remembers exactly where he was when the first plane hit.
"My journey started on the 10th of September when I went to meps and you sign your life away in the military, you do the contract paperwork and then the next day is when you do your oath of enlistment. During the oath of enlistment, you have your right hand raised and you're reciting the oath of enlistment. Mine began on 9/11 during the first plane attack... So, as soon as we concluded enlistment, there was this gentleman that came into the room and he said, meps is now closed. You guys are the last ones on active duty, have a seat in lobby and we'll try and get you down to Texas for basic training as soon as possible... And there was other individuals in the room crying or saying they didn't sign up for this or didn't want to be there for that event. And through my mind, it's what we signed up for. It's what our desire to serve, we wanted to do and want to come and support and you can't get there fast enough," said MSgt Strauss.
This all happening during a time where communicating with his family wasn't possible.
"So 9/11, It's hard, especially for my family as well, because they didn't know what I was doing, especially being in Pennsylvania, possibly secondary third attacks, plane attacks as well," said MSgt Strauss.
He was deployed to Ganci Air Base; Chief Peter J Ganci Jr. was the highest ranking uniformed fire officer at the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) at the time of the attacks and when the planes hit, he put on his hard had and directed rescue efforts to make sure as many people got to safety before the World Trade Center collapsed.
"So, you're a brand new firefighter, you go to this base named after the fire chief that passed away among all the other 343 firefighters; you have a sense of pride, you have ownership, you have 'I need to do my best in honor of this fire chief that passed away, who gave his life to rescue thousands of Americans from those towers'... It just hits in your heart and it hits home. And I'm here for a certain reason. I'm here to honor them, honor the firefighters before us that gave their ultimate sacrifice... It's knowing that people before us gave it all and knowing one day, maybe I'll be lucky enough to give my all and sacrifice my life so others may live. And I do that every day. Being on these trucks, running commands, making sure and then taking care of my firefighters as well; make sure they get some sleep. But the emotions, knowing I'm here and I'm making a difference in someone's life, it means a lot," said MSgt Strauss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.