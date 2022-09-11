GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Air National Guard (MANG) has been helping protect our community and nation since the 1940's and has been evolving ever since to help keep us safe; especially since the events of September 11, 2001.
I was able to sit down with the Commander of the 120th Airlift Wing, Col Trace Thomas to talk about this evolution and his experience 21 years ago.
He tells me the MANG went from a unit that rarely deployed to one that is on the road in some way shape or form 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
And for him, he remembers exactly where he was when the tragic events unfolded 21 years ago.
"We had just actually just finished briefing. We were going to do a local training story, finished briefing and were sitting around the ops desk and all of a sudden on the TV came the the dreaded news of the events in New York. Within minutes we canceled the local missions and started reactivating our old alert facilities, pulling live munitions out of storage... We'd gone from 0 to 100 and were sitting home station alert... I was one of the four individuals that we brought up on/that was called on to sit that first alert... So really that first day was busy. There wasn't really much time to think about. The only thing you got was a quick phone call and say, Hey, I don't know when I'm coming home, but I'll be there," said Col Thomas.
"Did you have to make that phone call?," I asked.
Yeah. Oh, yeah. Yep. It's one of those very tough, but when you got a good support system, they always know that it's. At any time you could be called to deploy and or do what needs to be done... We were a unit that had roughly 15 individuals as part time just as guardsmen, pilots that were flying for the airlines, of which several we're very good friends with those that were involved, knew the work schedules and knew right away who was there. So from there, it just kind of it sank in and everybody picked up and realized what they had to do and moved on," said Col Thomas.
Even though they took to the skies 2 decades ago, the impact of that day is something he, like many, will never forget.
"The impact that outside forces were able to instill upon the United States is still eye watering... I would say the biggest thing to remember to ensure that we don't ever encounter that situation again is to remember that freedom isn't free," said Col Thomas.
