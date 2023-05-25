News release from the Great Falls Police Department
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - May 16 and 17, 2023 members from five law enforcement agencies joined forces to ensure sex offenders registered in Great Falls and Cascade County are living in compliance with their court ordered restrictions.
Law enforcement officers from Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office (CCSO), United States Marshals Service (USMS) – District of Montana, Montana Department of Corrections – Adult Probation and Parole, and Montana Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigations, worked in small teams and made every effort to contact every registered sexual offender living in Cascade County.
This annual operation is funded by the United States Marshal Service, and is performed as a supplement to the sexual and violent offender monitoring programs executed year-round by Great Falls MT Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
Of the 229 offenders, 218 were in compliance. Ten offenders have moved out of Cascade County jurisdiction, are currently incarcerated, or have died. The USMS, GFPD, and CCSO will continue to work closely with the Cascade County Attorney’s Office to determine the next steps for eleven offenders found out of compliance.
To see Montana's registered sexual and violent offenders, go here https://dojmt.gov/sexual-or-violent-offender-registry/
