GREAT FALLS- Several agencies are responding to a fire north of Great Falls Sunday afternoon.
The fire is along Lake Flat Lane, between US-87 and Bootlegger Trail.
The call came in around 2:54 pm and responding agencies include the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Great Falls Police Department, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, the Montana Air National Guard and the Great Falls Airport Firefighters.
There is currently no word on the size our cause of the fire.
This is a developing story, please check back for details