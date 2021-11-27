Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM Sunday to Midnight MST Sunday Night. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&