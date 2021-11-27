GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fire crews were dispatched Thursday for a large pile of wood that had caught fire.
Malmstrom Air Force Base Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to help the Black Eagle Fire Department along with the Great Falls Airport (MANG) and a number of volunteer fire departments.
According to MFD, around 20,000 gallons of water was delivered by their tender and the MANG provided another 10,000 to 15,000 gallons of water. In addition, 25 gallons of class A foam were used to penetrate the fire before equipment arrived on the scene.
“As always we want to thank our local volunteers as many stepped away from thanksgiving events to help, and our off duty firefighters who came in to help as well,” MFD wrote on their Facebook Friday.