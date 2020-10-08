GREAT FALLS- Several agencies responded to a trailer fire Thursday afternoon on 30th Avenue South.
Authorities arrived around 3:00 pm after a woman called and reported a fire on 30th Avenue South at 17th Street.
A Fire Captain says 3 similar calls came in at the same time, making their plan of action a little more difficult.
Strong winds helped fire quickly engulf the trailer, flames burning it to the found in a matter of minutes, leaving only charred remains.
A Sand Coulee Fire Captain believes nobody was inside, and right now nobody is hurt.
Power in the area has been cut off because of a burning power line in front of the home.
Fire authorities say they’ll be monitoring this fire throughout the night to make sure any hot spots don’t flare up again.