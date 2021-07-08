GLASGOW, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) fishing access sites and wildlife management areas will be under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Valley, Phillips, Richland, Choteau, McCone and Garfield Counties in FWP Region 6.
The restrictions are in response to dry, warm weather that could increase the danger of human-caused wildfires and they will be in effect until further notice.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions ban campfires except where specifically exempted. FWP says landowners and agencies in restricted counties may or may not exempt specific sites.
Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, and in areas at least three feet in diameter that are cleared of all flammable materials.
Food may still be cooked on an LP gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.
Per FWP policy, no fires will be allowed, even in steel grates, at any fishing access site (FAS) or wildlife management areas (WMA) in these counties.
Several other counties and areas in south-central and eastern Montana, including most counties in FWP Regions 5 and 7 and all of CMR National Wildlife Refuge, are also under fire restrictions.