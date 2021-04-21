GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls City Commission adopted a resolution rescinding Resolution 10341- Affirming a Local Emergency and Acknowledging and Defining City Manager's Power to Declare an Emergency and the City Manager's Exercise of that Authority.
City Manager Greg Doyon signed Executive Order 2021-1 that rescinds several executive and administrative orders put in place in response to COVID-19.
A release from the City of Great Falls says the City Manager still has the authority to declare an emergency and that the City Manager’s Emergency Proclamation and Order, dated March 19, 2020, continues to be in place.
Executive orders rescinded by Resolution 10403 include:
Executive Order 2020-1
Order suspending enforcement of Sections 10.9.030, 10.9.040 and 17.20.6.060, and related provisions of the Official Code of the City of Great Falls (OCCGF) pertaining to parking and residing in recreational vehicles.
Executive Order 2020-2
Order suspending general enforcement of sections of the Official Code of the City of Great Falls (OCCGF) which conflict with the Governor's Stay Home Directive, and suspending enforcement of OCCGF 8.2.220, 13.2.070, and related provisions pertaining to utility billing.
Executive Order 2020-3
Order suspending multi-animal permit and multiple animal hobby breeder permit inspections pursuant to the Official Code of the City of Great Falls (OCCGF) Section 6.1.090, and related provisions.
Executive Order 2020-4
Order enforcing the Governor's Directive Implementing Executive Orders 2-2020 And 3-2020 And Providing Guidance For The Phased Reopening Of Montana And Establishing Conditions For Phase One, suspend enforcement of any provisions of the Official Code of the City of Great Falls, (OCCGF) which are contrary to such Directive, and suspension of late fees for certificates and permits.
Executive Order 2020-5
Order suspending general enforcement of portions of Resolution 10312, setting fees for the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts, which consists of the Mansfield Theater, Mansfield Convention Center and meeting rooms by allowing a 25% reduction in room rental fees from June 1, 2020 through August 31, 2020.
Executive Order 2020-6
Order amending Executive Order 2020-1 by reinstating enforcement of the Official Code of the City of Great Falls (OCCGF) § 10.9.030 and 10.9.040, and all other OCCGF provisions related to metered and timed parking spaces in the Downtown Parking District. All other provisions of Executive Order 2020-1 remain in effect.
Administrative Order 6-20
Order limiting non-essential work related travel in/or out of state during the State of Emergency.
Administrative Order 7-20
Order related to Montana Governor Steve Bullock’s Directive Implementing Executive Orders 2- 2020 and 3-2020 providing mandatory quarantine for certain travelers arriving from another state or country requirement to provide notification of travel to supervisor and department director.
Administrative Order 8-20
Order Related to COVID-19 Phase One Reopening issued on April 24, 2020 regarding the mandatory self-quarantines and required notifications as set forth in Administrative Order 7-20 being relaxed.
Administrative Order 9-20
Order removing mandatory self-quarantines and required notifications set forth in Administrative Orders 7-20 and 8-20 effective June 1, 2020.