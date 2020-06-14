CHOUTEAU COUNTY- Several people were killed in a crash on Duck Creek Road and upper Box Elder Road Friday evening.
Montana Highway Patrol tells us two cars were involved, and five people were killed.
A Ford Taurus was traveling northbound when the driver corrected to the left after the car’s tires left the road.
MHPS says after the driver corrected, the car entered a sideways slide with the passenger’s side leading.
The car then impacted a Chevy Malibu traveling southbound and the Taurus went into a ditch after the impact.
The driver of the Taurus, a 30-year-old man from Box Elder and a passenger, a 26-year-old man from Box Elder were not wearing their seatbelts and were declared deceased on scene.
The driver of the Malibu, a 30-year-old woman from Box Elder was not wearing her seatbelt and was declared deceased on Scene.
Two children were in the Malibu as well, including an 8-year-old who was wearing her seatbelt and was declared deceased on scene and a 5-year-old who was not wearing his seatbelt and was transferred to Northern Montana Hospital before being declared deceased.
MHP says alcohol and speed are suspected.