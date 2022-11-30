GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several people are facing charges after they were accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl and assaulting her on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
Court documents say on the evening of September 15, 2021, after drinking alcohol, Lavanchie Patricia Goodbird, 30, drove a group of people to the house of a 15-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Goodbird was reportedly under the impression that they were going to the girl’s house so one of the individuals in the group could fight her.
After the victim was lured out of the house, some of the people in the group began assaulting her in the front yard.
Eyewitnesses yelled that they were going to call the police, and some of the individuals kidnapped the victim.
Goodbird drove the group and the victim to a vacant lot where she was assaulted again.
Goodbird pleaded guilty to kidnapping of an individual under 18.
Five other codefendants have pleaded not guilty to charges and are pending trial. The codefendants are Cheri Cruz Granbois, Elmarie Amelia Weeks, Dylan Troy Jackson, Kaylee Jade Jackson and Patti Jo Annunciata Mail.
Dylan Troy Jackson, 21, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with kidnapping of an individual under 18, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a minor.
