LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Multiple arrests were made after the Lewistown Police Department conducted drug investigations over the last two weeks.

On May 5 when officers conducted a traffic stop, K-9 Shark was deployed and led officers to discover meth inside the vehicle.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the driver, a 41-year-old man who was located and arrested on May 12.

While the man was being booked into jail, Fergus County Detention Officers found more meth in his possession and he was charged with another felony drug charge.

On May 8, Lewistown Police Officers obtained a search warrant for a house on E. Boulevard St. and found meth inside. A firearm that was on a man at the residence pursuant to the search was also seized.

A 37-year-old man at the house was also arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and violating the terms of his felony probation.

During a traffic stop on May 11, K-9 Shark was deployed again and an investigation led to law enforcement discovering meth and heroin in the vehicle.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and violating her felony probation.

Another traffic stop on May 12 lead officers to find meth in the car and a 38-year-old woman was arrested for felony drug possession, distribution of drugs within a school zone and violating her felony probation.

“The LPD is seeing a significant increase in drug activity in our community, and we encourage anyone with information to contact the Lewistown Police Department or Central Montana Crime Stoppers at (406) 538-2746,” the LPD wrote in a release.