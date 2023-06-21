GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several people are believed to have been exposed to pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in Cascade County.
The Cascade City-County Health Department (CCHD) recently confirmed its first case for the year and although only one case has been confirmed, it reportedly involved a large number of exposures. No further details on the exposure have been released.
So far in 2023, 17 pertussis cases have been confirmed statewide.
Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection and is most dangerous in infants, pregnant women, and people who are immunocompromised.
Symptoms typically appear 7-10 days after infection and include malaise, a mild fever, runny nose, and cough that gradually develops into a hacking cough, and can lead to pneumonia or seizures
CCHD is advising people who are not already immunized for pertussis to get vaccinated from their medical provider. You can also get immunized at CCHD by appointment (406-454-6950).
Pertussis and other childhood immunizations will also be available at the annual Back To School Clinic on August 9. More information about immunization is available at https://www.cascadecountymt.gov/396/Immunizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.