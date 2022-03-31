BROWNING, Mont. - Several people were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed on a residence belonging to the Chairman of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a joint investigation to execute the search warrant Thursday morning.
A statement from Chief of Police, Jess Edwards says eight people were taken into tribal custody.
It was not reported why the individuals were taken into custody and at this time an investigation is ongoing.
We have reached out to the FBI and were told they cannot provide any more information as the case is currently sealed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.