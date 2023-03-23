GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several road projects in Cascade County are scheduled to begin April 3 and last several weeks.
The following roads will be under construction:
- Town of Simms (New overlay of asphalt roads.)
- Black Eagle Rd & Rainbow Dam Road Intersection (Culvert repair, soft spot repair & paint.)
- Black Eagle Road (Two soft spot repairs.)
- Lower River Rd (Slide area, near the marina.)
- Fox Farm Road (Repairs to damages that were caused last summer.)
A release from Cascade County Public Works said the public should expect work signs, detours, road closures and construction posted speed limits.
Some roads may be closed to all traffic during construction.
Car owners are asked to remove their cars from the streets.
